Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Exeter man sentenced after £1m fraud of former rugby star

Tiverton Mid Devon Gazette Sunday, 5 July 2020 ()
Exeter man sentenced after £1m fraud of former rugby starMark Lee admitted one count of fraud and was given a nine-month prison sentence suspended for 24 months.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this