Exeter man sentenced after £1m fraud of former rugby star
Exeter man sentenced after £1m fraud of former rugby star
Sunday, 5 July 2020 (
25 minutes ago
)
Mark Lee admitted one count of fraud and was given a nine-month prison sentence suspended for 24 months.
