Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published 1 day ago First pints sipped as pubs in England reopen 00:46 Regulars have returned for much-anticipated drinks at the Toll Gate Wetherspoons pub in Turnpike Lane, north London, after lockdown restrictions were relaxed.Couples can get married and hairdressers have been allowed to welcome customers, alongside restaurants, bars and cinemas on so-called Super...