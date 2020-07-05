Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Firefighters tackle blaze at Fife Zoo

BBC News Sunday, 5 July 2020 ()
One person has been treated for smoke inhalation after the fire broke out in a roof space at Fife Zoo.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

wildfirescot

Cilla's da 🐱🏳️‍🌈🇪🇺🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 RT @BBCScotlandNews: Firefighters tackle blaze at Fife Zoo https://t.co/n21GC7GJK6 23 seconds ago

2songsStevie

Stevie RT @BBCEastScot: Firefighters tackle blaze at Fife Zoo https://t.co/VOKyFHtZzD 23 minutes ago

cfcpac

CITIZENS for CHANGE™ 🌊 Firefighters tackle blaze at Fife Zoo https://t.co/a7DklGpbPB 35 minutes ago

removalman123

Keith Evans Firefighters tackle blaze at Fife Zoo https://t.co/PqKiVO5weR 43 minutes ago

BBCEastScot

BBC Edinburgh & East Firefighters tackle blaze at Fife Zoo https://t.co/VOKyFHtZzD 48 minutes ago

isearch247

Eric Thompson Firefighters tackle blaze at Fife Zoo - https://t.co/bCu042cnGv Image copyright F… https://t.co/eVjLZdDOUG 59 minutes ago

BBCScotlandNews

BBC Scotland News Firefighters tackle blaze at Fife Zoo https://t.co/n21GC7GJK6 1 hour ago

hawthornberries

[email protected] BBC News - Firefighters tackle blaze at Fife Zoo https://t.co/3BEXB5dMZn 1 hour ago