Matheus Pereira shines as West Brom beat Hull to boost automatic promotion hopes Sunday, 5 July 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Matheus Pereira produced a hat-trick of assists to keep West Brom on track for automatic promotion after a 4-2 win over Hull on Sunday in the Sky Bet Championship. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Frank: Game on for promotion



Thomas Franks says it's game on for automatic promotion following Brentford's victory over West Brom. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 03:21 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this