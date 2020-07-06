Parts of city left empty by coronavirus could be redeveloped

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Sudden surge in coronavirus cases causes complete lockdown in Bengaluru, southern India



The state government of Karnataka has ordered a complete lockdown in Bengaluru and its surrounding rural regions after a surge in coronavirus cases. Footage from July 12 shows empty streets and.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 02:34 Published 2 days ago Watch: Uttar Pradesh enters strict 3-day lockdown, essential services allowed



Uttar Pradesh is currently under a strict lockdown keeping in view the rise in Covid cases. Moradabad city saw empty streets due to the lockdown. Only essential services have been permitted to run... Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:54 Published 4 days ago Pune lockdown: Official explains how city will tackle Covid between July 13-23



Pune to go under complete lockdown in view of rising Covid-19 cases. People were seen stocking up on liquor as lockdown is to be imposed from July 13. Lockdown to be in place in Pune, neighboring.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:51 Published 4 days ago

Tweets about this