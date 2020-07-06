Non-binary Black Lives Matter protester Summer Taylor killed by car speeding into crowd at peaceful protest Monday, 6 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Summer Taylor, a non-binary 24-year-old, was hit and killed by a car at a Black Lives Matter protest on Saturday night. Taylor was participating in a peaceful protest against racism and police brutality in Seattle on July 4 when a car ploughed into the crowd, striking two of the protesters. Summer Taylor was rushed to...


