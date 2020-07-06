Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
World
Americas
U.S.
Europe
• U.K. •
Asia-Pacific
India
Australia
Africa
Middle East
One News Page
>
UK News
>
Pret A Manager to close 30 stores putting 1,000 jobs at risk
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Pret A Manager to close 30 stores putting 1,000 jobs at risk
Monday, 6 July 2020 (
15 minutes ago
)
Details of the stores affected have not yet been released
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
You Might Like
Tweets about this
In the News 💡
Ennio Morricone
Donald Trump
Premier League
Lionel Messi
La Liga
Italy
Coronavirus disease 2019
Lewis Hamilton
Black Lives Matter
New York City
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Nick Cordero Dies
Frederick Douglass
Ghislaine Maxwell
Vanessa Guillen
WORTH WATCHING
BREAKING NEWS: Ennio Morricone passes away at 91 years old
Kanye West confirms run for U.S. President in tweet
Jurgen Klopp not focused on records despite Liverpool return to winning ways
Barcelona president Bartomeu says Messi will end his career with Catalan club, dismissing earlier report