Controversy surrounds Lewis Hamilton as Valtteri Bottas wins F1 season opener Monday, 6 July 2020 ( 25 minutes ago )

Lewis Hamilton's first race of his championship defence was tinged with controversy on and off the track after a pulsating Austrian Grand Prix. Lewis Hamilton's first race of his championship defence was tinged with controversy on and off the track after a pulsating Austrian Grand Prix. 👓 View full article