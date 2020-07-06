Instead of listening to JK Rowling, here’s what the NHS and medical experts say about healthcare for trans kids

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources On Pride Sunday, Activists Hold Black Trans Lives Matter March In Chicago



The Chicago Pride Parade was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic this year, but there were events to adapt to COVID-19, with a Black Trans Lives Matter march on Sunday that started at the Belmont.. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 00:58 Published 1 week ago Courtney Act blasts JK Rowling for comments about trans women



In an exclusive interview with BANG Showbiz, former 'Celebrity Big Brother' winner Courtney Act has blasted J.K. Rowling over her recent comments about trans women. Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 02:47 Published 1 week ago Harry Potter trio offer support to trans people following author J.K. Rowling's tweets



Harry Potter stars Bonnie Wright, Evanna Lynch and Emma Watson have come out in support of their trans fans. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:55 Published on June 11, 2020

Tweets about this