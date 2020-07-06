Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

David Starkey apologises for racist remarks after claiming slavery was not genocide

Independent Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
The historian has lost several university appointments since the remarks were reported
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

David Starkey David Starkey British constitutional historian

David Starkey resigns from university role over slavery comments

 Cambridge University accepts David Starkey's resignation, saying: "We do not tolerate racism."
BBC News

David Starkey resigns from university post over slavery comments

 Cambridge University accepts David Starkey's resignation, saying: "We do not tolerate racism."
BBC News

David Starkey fired from two university positions after saying slavery didn't constitute genocide

 Cambridge college and Canterbury Christ Church University terminate historian's positions
Independent

Historian David Starkey criticised over slavery comments

 The historian faces a backlash after comments he made during an interview are condemned as "racist".
BBC News

Related news from verified sources

Vile gay historian David Starkey says slavery can’t have been genocide because there’s ‘so many damn Blacks’

 David Starkey weathered intense criticism Thursday (July 2) after commenting: “Slavery was not genocide, otherwise there wouldn’t be so many damn Blacks in...
PinkNews Also reported by •BBC NewsAl JazeeraSBS

David Starkey criticised over slavery comments

 The TV historian said slavery was not genocide as "so many damn blacks survived".
BBC News Also reported by •Seattle TimesAl JazeeraIndependent

Tweets about this