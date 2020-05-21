Boris Johnson demands driverless trains as condition of future TfL bailout

Sadiq Khan to consider face coverings for all TfL customers



Asked whether he will insist that passengers using Transport for London services wear face coverings, the capital's mayor Sadiq Khan told the London Assembly: "Next week I'll be considering whether I need to use the option I've got to make it mandatory." He said he wants to work with the Government "to reach a sensible compromise", as he noted that some train services in London are not under his control.

