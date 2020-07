The economic benefits of climate action | Marcelo Mena



Marcelo Mena, the former environment minister of Chile, is on a mission to create a zero-emission economy in his country by 2050. In a conversation about climate action, he discusses how the COVID-19.. Credit: TED Duration: 19:22 Published on June 8, 2020

No quick economic bounce back warns Chancellor



The UK economy may not bounce back straightaway from the massive crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the Chancellor has said. Rishi Sunak said he is not counting on the “V-shaped” recovery.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:56 Published on May 19, 2020