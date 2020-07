You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Katie Price admits it's taken time to be friends with Peter Andre after breakup



Katie Price admitted it's "taken bloody time" to be friends with her ex-husband Peter Andre after their breakup over a decade ago. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:42 Published 2 weeks ago Katie Price claims ex Kris Boyson isn't over her after psychic reading



Katie Price claims ex Kris Boyson isn't over her after psychic reading The 42-year-old star has revealed details of her spiritual reading with Psychic Tracey, and she claimed her ex hasn't quite moved.. Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 01:14 Published 3 weeks ago Katie Price gives fans a tour of her £2m 'mucky mansion'



Katie Price has given her fans a tour of her £2m 'mucky mansion'. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:48 Published on June 10, 2020

Tweets about this