Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Travesty of leadership': Charity boss hits out at 'cowardly' Boris Johnson after PM blames care homes for deaths

Independent Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
The chief executive of a social care charity has launched a blistering attack on Boris Johnson's "cowardly" and "appalling" comments after the prime minister appeared to blame care home owners for the high death toll.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: PM's comments that 'too many' care homes didn't follow coronavirus procedures 'neither accurate nor welcome'

PM's comments that 'too many' care homes didn't follow coronavirus procedures 'neither accurate nor welcome' 00:57

 Care providers have rejected comments from the Prime Minister that "too many" care homes did not properly follow procedures during the coronavirus pandemic, calling them "neither accurate nor welcome". Boris Johnson said lessons are being learned after appearing to cast some blame on care homes as...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

Why Boris Johnson's call for driverless Tube trains is a political stunt

 Analysis: You won't be riding in a driverless Tube train for many years, Jon Stone explains
Independent
Boris on Huawei: "The UK should not be vulnerable" [Video]

Boris on Huawei: "The UK should not be vulnerable"

When asked about the risks of having Huawei as part of the 5G network, Prime Minister Boris Johnson says that "the UK should not be vulnerable to a high risk state vendor" but, at the same time, he also wants to make sure to deliver the best broadband needed for the whole country. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:30Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll at 44,220 [Video]

Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll at 44,220

The Department of Health and Social Care said 44,220 people had died in hospitals, care homes and the wider community after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 5pm on Saturday – up by 22..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:34Published
Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll at 43,995 [Video]

Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll at 43,995

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said 43,995 people had died in hospitals, care homes and the wider community after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 5pm on Wednesday, up..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:32Published
Ricky Gervais and Judi Dench denounce exotic pet trade [Video]

Ricky Gervais and Judi Dench denounce exotic pet trade

Ricky Gervais and Judi Dench are among a number of stars petitioning Prime Minister Boris Johnson to end the exotic pet trade.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published

Related news from verified sources

Travesty of leadership': Charity boss hits out at 'cowardly' Boris Johnson after PM blames care homes for deaths

 The chief executive of a social care charity has launched a blistering attack on Boris Johnson's "cowardly" and "appalling" comments after the prime minister...
Independent

Boris Johnson says he would not take the knee: 'I don't believe in gestures'

 Boris Johnson has said he would not take the knee, a symbol of support for Black Lives Matter protests, saying he does not believe in "gestures."
Independent

'There is another way': Boris Johnson pleads with Israel not to illegally annex more of West Bank

 'I want to see an outcome that delivers justice for both Israelis and Palestinians....annexation would represent a violation of international law'
Independent


Tweets about this