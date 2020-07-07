Travesty of leadership': Charity boss hits out at 'cowardly' Boris Johnson after PM blames care homes for deaths

Boris on Huawei: "The UK should not be vulnerable"



When asked about the risks of having Huawei as part of the 5G network, Prime Minister Boris Johnson says that "the UK should not be vulnerable to a high risk state vendor" but, at the same time, he also wants to make sure to deliver the best broadband needed for the whole country.

Credit: ODN Duration: 00:30