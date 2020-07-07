Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Worst June on record for NI car sales as market begins to get back in gear

Belfast Telegraph Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
Worst June on record for NI car sales as market begins to get back in gearNew car sales figures in Northern Ireland last month were more than 20 times higher than in May but they still marked the worst June on record an economist has said.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

5 Ways COVID-19 Will Change Car Shopping [Video]

5 Ways COVID-19 Will Change Car Shopping

The auto industry has and continues to change at the mercy of the coronavirus. Learn how modes of operation will shift as the pandemic progresses.

Credit: GOBankingRates     Duration: 01:08Published
Record 13,856 new cases take COVID tally to 3.8 lakh, toll crosses 12,500 mark [Video]

Record 13,856 new cases take COVID tally to 3.8 lakh, toll crosses 12,500 mark

India on June 19 continued to record new highs in reporting coronavirus cases in single day as 13,856 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,80,532. Death toll has..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:40Published
Day 68 of #IndiaLockdown: Malls, Hotels, restaurants and places of worship to reopen from June 8th [Video]

Day 68 of #IndiaLockdown: Malls, Hotels, restaurants and places of worship to reopen from June 8th

According to the Union Health Ministry A record single-day jump of 8,380 new patients in the last 24 hours has taken India's coronavirus tally to nearly 1.82 lakh cases. The number of total deaths..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:16Published

Tweets about this

Ramseconomics

Richard Ramsey @RickyMcLarnon June 2006 was the best June on record for sales. June 2020 is the worst. Provides context as to high… https://t.co/qSThFNiIyl 21 hours ago

MargaretCan

Margaret Canning RT @Ramseconomics: Northern Ireland new car sales accelerate to 3,278 in June. Up from 24 in April & 144 in May. Sales still down 37% y/y &… 21 hours ago

Ramseconomics

Richard Ramsey Northern Ireland new car sales accelerate to 3,278 in June. Up from 24 in April & 144 in May. Sales still down 37%… https://t.co/fblMjWAc8j 21 hours ago