Jose Mourinho: Hugo Lloris-Son Heung-min clash 'beautiful' - Tottenham boss

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho says the half-time clash between Hugo Lloris and Son Heung-min was "something needed for the team to grow up".

Jose Mourinho says Arsenal have little "to celebrate" after they appear to mock Tottenham's loss at Sheffield United on social media.

Tottenham edge past Everton in a match during which home players Hugo Lloris and Son Heung-min had to be separated by team-mates.

Mourinho: Lloris and Son argument was 'beautiful'



Tottenham's Jose Mourinho says he was pleased to see the argument between Hugo Lloris and Heung-min Son as he's asked his players to be more demanding of each other.

Mourinho fears for future of 'beautiful game' after VAR decision shakes spurs



Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho says he fears for the future of football after his side were on the wrong end of one of the most controversial VAR decisions of the season in a 3-1 loss at Sheffield.