Jose Mourinho: Hugo Lloris-Son Heung-min clash 'beautiful' - Tottenham boss

BBC News Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho says the half-time clash between Hugo Lloris and Son Heung-min was "something needed for the team to grow up".
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Spurs boss Jose Mourinho 'happy' with heated exchange between team-mates

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho 'happy' with heated exchange between team-mates 01:27

 Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho said he has no interest in winning the “Fair Play Cup” and was pleased to see Hugo Lloris and Son Heung-min clash at half-time of the 1-0 win over Everton.

Clash between Spurs team-mates Lloris & Son 'beautiful' - Mourinho

Arsenal have little to celebrate says Mourinho in response to social media post

 Jose Mourinho says Arsenal have little "to celebrate" after they appear to mock Tottenham's loss at Sheffield United on social media.
Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Everton: Hugo Lloris & Son Heung-min clash in Spurs win

 Tottenham edge past Everton in a match during which home players Hugo Lloris and Son Heung-min had to be separated by team-mates.
