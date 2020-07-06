|
Jose Mourinho: Hugo Lloris-Son Heung-min clash 'beautiful' - Tottenham boss
Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho says the half-time clash between Hugo Lloris and Son Heung-min was "something needed for the team to grow up".
