Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Transgender model brands JK Rowling's views 'dangerous' in latest Twitter row

Daily Record Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
Transgender model brands JK Rowling's views 'dangerous' in latest Twitter rowMunroe Bergdorf has said JK Rowling's views are a 'threat to LGBT people."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this