Homophobic, transphobic and racist slurs could finally be banned from the official Scrabble dictionary

PinkNews Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
The North American Scrabble Players Association (NASPA) is reviewing its official word list, and is set to decide this week whether to remove homophobic, transphobic and racist slurs. The discussion over offensive words and slurs in the Scrabble association’s official word list began in the wake of global Black Lives...
