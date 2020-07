You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Ringo Starr reuniting with Paul McCartney for birthday charity show



In honor of his 80th birthday, Ringo Starr announced his plan to host a charity concert event. Credit: Cover Video Duration: 01:19 Published 5 days ago Ringo Starr Reuniting With Paul McCartney for Birthday Charity Show



Ringo Starr Reuniting With Paul McCartney for Birthday Charity Show In honor of his 80th birthday, Ringo Starr announced his plan to host a charity concert event. The four charities that will benefit.. Credit: Wibbitz Studio Duration: 01:17 Published 6 days ago Ringo Starr announces livestream birthday concert with Paul McCartney and more



The Beatles legend Sir Ringo Starr has announced a special livestream benefit show for his 80th birthday with Sir Paul McCartney, Cheryl Crow and more joining the fun. Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 01:00 Published 6 days ago

Tweets about this