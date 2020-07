You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Justin Timberlake and Billie Eilish join call for justice after Rayshard Brooks' death



Justin Timberlake and Billie Eilish have joined the growing number of stars calling for justice following the fatal police shooting of Rayshard Brooks. Credit: Cover Video Duration: 00:49 Published 3 weeks ago Celebrities Sign Open Letter To New York Legislators



Several artists signed a letter asking New York legislators to repeal Section 50-A of New York State’s Civil Rights Law. Some of those include Rihanna, Ariana Grande, Post Malone, Meek Mill and.. Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:32 Published on June 10, 2020 Mel C is 'proud' of Billie Eilish using her platform to spread positivity



Spice Girls star Mel C is "extremely proud" of Billie Eilish for the way she uses her platform. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:47 Published on June 9, 2020

Tweets about this