Free parking to be scrapped for most doctors, nurses and NHS staff
Wednesday, 8 July 2020 (
40 minutes ago) Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced on March 25 that the Government would cover the costs of car parking for NHS staff
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
