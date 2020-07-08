Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sunak unveiling ‘plan for jobs’ to co...

Express and Star Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
Chancellor Rishi Sunak will set out his proposals in a Commons statement to address fears about rising unemployment.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Rishi Sunak to unveil youth unemployment scheme in coronavirus recovery package [Video]

Rishi Sunak to unveil youth unemployment scheme in coronavirus recovery package

Chancellor Rishi Sunak will unveil a £2 billion scheme aimed at alleviating youth unemployment by subsidising work placements when he sets out his coronavirus recovery package.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:43Published
Lufthansa to cut a fifth of leadership jobs [Video]

Lufthansa to cut a fifth of leadership jobs

Germany's Lufthansa will cut 20% of its leadership positions and 1,000 administrative jobs in a restructuring plan that it announced on Tuesday. Ciara Lee reports

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:10Published
Sunak: Support package one of the most generous in the world [Video]

Sunak: Support package one of the most generous in the world

UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak says the government support to people's jobs and businesses amount to £130bn making it one of the most generous and comprehensive packages in the world. Report by Bassaneseg...

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:12Published

Related news from verified sources

UK readies 3.0bn pound recovery plan to green up economy

UK readies 3.0bn pound recovery plan to green up economy London (AFP) July 7, 2020 British finance minister Rishi Sunak will Wednesday unveil a mini-budget to help kickstart the UK economy following devastation...
Energy Daily

Coronavirus: Rishi Sunak must extend furlough arrangements in areas like Leicester with local lockdowns, Labour urges

 Shadow chancellor Anneliese Dodds to call for a 'jobs, jobs, jobs' economic plan from the government
Independent


Tweets about this