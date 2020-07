Marvin Ekpiteta: Blackpool sign defender from Leyton Orient Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

BBC Local News: Lancashire -- Blackpool sign defender Marvin Ekpiteta on a two-year deal after his contract ended with League Two side Leyton Orient. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this