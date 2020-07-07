You Might Like

Tweets about this Adelle King RT @southwalesargus: NASA said Neowise is one of the few “naked-eye comets” of the 21st century: https://t.co/9wEbbVUHR5 2 minutes ago South Wales Argus NASA said Neowise is one of the few “naked-eye comets” of the 21st century: https://t.co/9wEbbVUHR5 6 minutes ago The Northern Echo NASA spots Comet NEOWISE - how to see it in the UK https://t.co/v4ff9Hu25p 9 minutes ago EverythingNorthEast NEWS: NASA spots Comet NEOWISE - how to see it in the UK - https://t.co/dtJtLGbMqj 2 hours ago brexjam RT @trawlerhorse: A new comet is now visible with the naked eye - how and when to see it https://t.co/7XFnWIYzTc 3 hours ago SeahorseSam #BritishLivesMatter #StayHomeSaveLives A new comet is now visible with the naked eye - how and when to see it https://t.co/7XFnWIYzTc 3 hours ago Packet Newspapers How you can now see new comet #Neowise with the naked eye. (You'll have to stay up late though!) https://t.co/IJPdUK5VMD 5 hours ago كمال حِمدي RT @MirrorTech: NASA spots Comet NEOWISE from space station - how to see it from UK this month https://t.co/CVvaDzOKHd https://t.co/kexshfd… 5 hours ago