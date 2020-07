Martin Clipp 🇪🇺 Coronavirus: Hillingdon Hospital shuts to emergencies after outbreak. Any comment from our MP ⁦@BorisJohnson⁩… https://t.co/2KS3LFmfKm 3 minutes ago allara Staff self isolating after some positive tests Coronavirus: Hillingdon Hospital shuts to emergencies after outbreak https://t.co/xR2u8xjVfV 3 minutes ago Alyeska Dawn Coronavirus: Hillingdon Hospital shuts to emergencies after outbreak https://t.co/bkCNnvaavQ 4 minutes ago Margaret Ruane RT @GazSez: BBC News - Coronavirus: Hillingdon Hospital shuts to emergencies after outbreak https://t.co/gKDed38LQK 5 minutes ago vicky-juanita25 BBC News - Coronavirus: Hillingdon Hospital shuts to emergencies after outbreak https://t.co/MmH5iInc6f 5 minutes ago Socialist Pie and Mash Gourmande BBC News - Coronavirus: Hillingdon Hospital shuts to emergencies after outbreak https://t.co/gKDed38LQK 12 minutes ago 324972 Breaking news. #Coronavirus: Hillingdon Hospital shuts to emergencies after outbreak 16 minutes ago Harrow Times Hillingdon Hospital has shut due to an outbreak of coronavirus cases. https://t.co/jlOTNWwzaZ 58 minutes ago