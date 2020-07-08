Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
World
Americas
U.S.
Europe
• U.K. •
Asia-Pacific
India
Australia
Africa
Middle East
One News Page
>
UK News
>
Tweet branding Nicola Sturgeon 'narcissistic sociopath' liked by senior SNP MP
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Tweet branding Nicola Sturgeon 'narcissistic sociopath' liked by senior SNP MP
Wednesday, 8 July 2020 (
27 minutes ago
)
Kenny MacAskill has now unliked the social media post.
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
You Might Like
Tweets about this
In the News 💡
Donald Trump
Florida
Coronavirus disease 2019
Democratic Party
Joe Biden
Brazil
Jair Bolsonaro
World Health Organization
Beijing
United Nations
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Mary Kay Letourneau
Chief Justice John Roberts
Melbourne Lockdown
Chancellor
Japan Flooding
WORTH WATCHING
Trump takes steps to withdraw US from World Health Organization
Kennedy Predicts Doom In Biden Is Elected
'Life goes on': Brazil's Bolsonaro tests positive for coronavirus
Brazil's Bolsonaro tests positive for coronavirus