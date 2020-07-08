Global  

London crane collapse: Fire Brigade working to free several people trapped inside house

Independent Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
A crane has collapsed on to a house in east London leaving several people trapped inside.
Bow crane collapse: Firefighters working to free trapped residents

 The 20-metre (65ft) crane crashed on to a house in Bow in London just before 14:40 BST.
BBC News
Coronavirus: Hillingdon Hospital shuts to emergencies after outbreak

 Seventy members of staff from Hillingdon Hospital in west London are self isolating.
BBC News
