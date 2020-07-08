|
London crane collapse: Fire Brigade working to free several people trapped inside house
Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
A crane has collapsed on to a house in east London leaving several people trapped inside.
London Capital of the United Kingdom
Bow crane collapse: Firefighters working to free trapped residentsThe 20-metre (65ft) crane crashed on to a house in Bow in London just before 14:40 BST.
