Bow crane collapse: Firefighters working to free trapped residents

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrive at the High Court for the second day hearing



Actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard arrive at the Royal Courts of Justice in central London. Depp is facing a second day of questioning in his libel claim against The Sun. The 57-year-old is suing the tabloid’s publisher, News Group Newspapers (NGN), and its executive editor, Dan Wootton, over the 2018 article, which referred to “overwhelming evidence” that he attacked ex-wife Amber Heard, 34, during their relationship – which he strenuously denies.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:11 Published on January 1, 1970