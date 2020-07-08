The First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon, announces the easing of coronavirus restrictions in Scotland, as indoor bars, restaurants and hairdressers can reopen. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
The First Minister's vow came after it emerged no checks have been taking place on whether people flying into Scotland have been sticking to the 14-day... Daily Record Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph
Tweets about this
Fiendish_Swine Travellers from Spain to quarantine in Scotland, says Nicola Sturgeon https://t.co/B3vxS9ZMez 8 hours ago
George Wade@BBCScotNine@scotgov I’m all for applying regional controls to lockdown in UK or within Scotland, if necessary. Wh… https://t.co/KE6TOCkpZx 8 hours ago