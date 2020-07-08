Fiendish_Swine Travellers from Spain to quarantine in Scotland, says Nicola Sturgeon https://t.co/B3vxS9ZMez 8 hours ago

George Wade @BBCScotNine @scotgov I’m all for applying regional controls to lockdown in UK or within Scotland, if necessary. Wh… https://t.co/KE6TOCkpZx 8 hours ago

Steve Wood @grantshapps Why are @HeathrowAirport asking all travellers to complete a 14 day quarantine form despite coming fro… https://t.co/436jmQoYTi 20 hours ago

phyllisDburden RT @CentralFMNews: Jet2 has cancelled all flights from Scotland to Spain over the next few weeks. It's after the Scottish Government annou… 2 days ago

Central FM News Jet2 has cancelled all flights from Scotland to Spain over the next few weeks. It's after the Scottish Government… https://t.co/PW6UcCGIdW 2 days ago

Joseph Gonzalez 🇬🇮🇬🇧🎗Secret Squirrel @86Cump And yet travellers from sPain must quarantine 14 days! 😂😂😂 Eso por decir ke no al snp pa entra en el eu depue del Brexy. 😂😂😂 2 days ago