Sequel to Ready Player One novel gets publication date Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

The sequel to Ernest Cline’s best-selling science-fiction novel Ready Player One will arrive on November 24. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Jason RT @THR: Sequel novel 'Ready Player Two' will debut Nov. 24 https://t.co/naHk7xZvLD https://t.co/A3ROiM2Y59 14 seconds ago Mitchell Hughes RT @slashfilm: 'Ready Player Two' Sequel Novel Will Ply Readers With More '80s References This November https://t.co/sxqLVdUb3T https://t.c… 19 seconds ago Gerard Lopez RT @DEADLINE: ‘Ready Player Two’ Sequel Novel Set For November Publication Date https://t.co/JMZ3o41IPf https://t.co/WKY3eCkFJv 37 seconds ago Bat Wayne RT @DiscussingFilm: The sequel novel to Ernest Cline’s ‘READY PLAYER ONE’ will be released on November 24 in North America. (Source: https… 1 minute ago Katie McNamara RT @UploadVR: Ernest Cline has confirmed that Ready Player Two, a direct-sequel to his 2011 novel Ready Player One, is due out this Novembe… 4 minutes ago