Man City 5-0 Newcastle: Gabriel Jesus, Riyad Mahrez, David Silva, Raheem Sterling score

BBC News Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
Manchester City return to winning ways in the Premier League by thrashing hapless Newcastle at Etihad Stadium.
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Pep Guardiola salutes David Silva after he stars in Newcastle rout

Pep Guardiola salutes David Silva after he stars in Newcastle rout 00:47

 Pep Guardiola hailed David Silva after the veteran Spaniard delivered an inspirational display in Manchester City’s 5-0 thrashing of Newcastle on Wednesday.

Pep Guardiola 'a lot' confident Manchester City will win UEFA appeal [Video]

Pep Guardiola 'a lot' confident Manchester City will win UEFA appeal

Pep Guardiola says he is "a lot" confident that Manchester City will win its UEFA appeal on Monday and again compete in Europe.Raheem Sterling’s superb treble and goals from Gabriel Jesus and Bernardo Silva earned City a 5-0 success at the Amex Stadium which assures them of finishing runners-up to runaway Premier League champions Liverpool.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:42Published
Sterling scores hat-trick as City hit Brighton for five [Video]

Sterling scores hat-trick as City hit Brighton for five

Raheem Sterling struck a hat-trick as Manchester City crushed Brighton 5-0, Pep Guardiola confident ahead of CAS decision.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:56Published

Sterling hat-trick as Man City hit five against Brighton

 Raheem Sterling scores his third hat-trick of the season as Manchester City sweep Brighton aside to ensure they will finish in second place in the Premier..
BBC News

Sterling hat-trick as Man City hit five at Brighton

 Raheem Sterling scores his third hat-trick of the season as Manchester City sweep Brighton aside to ensure they will finish in second place in the Premier..
BBC News
Man City to learn European fate on Monday [Video]

Man City to learn European fate on Monday

Manchester City will learn the outcome of their Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) appeal over a two-year UEFA ban from European football on Monday.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 03:25Published

David Silva: The perfect tenant who was a superstar from the start - Micah Richards column

 David Silva is a special talent we should savour in the Premier League while we still can, says his old Manchester City team-mate Micah Richards.
BBC News

FA Cup match preview: Newcastle v Manchester City [Video]

FA Cup match preview: Newcastle v Manchester City

A look ahead at Newcastle’s home clash with Man City. Steve Bruce has challenged Newcastle to replicate their Premier League performances against Manchester City as they bid to pull off an FA Cup shock. The odds may be heavily stacked against the Magpies as they head into their quarter-final clash with the holders at St James’ Park on Sunday evening, but they have previous wins against Pep Guardiola’s men, albeit in front of raucous full houses on Tyneside.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:14Published
Man jailed for coughing at police officer and claiming to have Covid-19 [Video]

Man jailed for coughing at police officer and claiming to have Covid-19

A drunken man who claimed he had coronavirus and coughed in a police officer’s face has been jailed. Body-camera footage shows the incident as 23-year-old Mark Wright was being arrested in Newcastle city centre.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:29Published

Lampard frustrated after Sheffield United thrashing [Video]

Lampard frustrated after Sheffield United thrashing

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard was visibly frustrated after his side fell to a surprising 3-0 defeat against Sheffield United. The Blues began the day in third place in pursuit of a Champions League place, but could fall out of the top four on Monday if both Leicester and Manchester United win their game in hand.David McGoldrick scored his first Premier League goal to give the Blades the lead and pounced again in the second half to seal a stunning victory after Oli McBurnie’s fine header had given them a 2-0 half-time lead.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:44Published

McGoldrick fires Sheffield United into top six as they beat Chelsea

 Sheffield United move into the Premier League top six with a convincing victory over Champions League-chasing Chelsea.
BBC News

Man City to host Real Madrid at Etihad Stadium as Uefa confirms second-leg plans

 Manchester City's Champions League last-16 second leg against Real Madrid will be played at Etihad Stadium.
BBC News

Champions League: Man City get green light to host Real Madrid at Etihad Stadium

 Manchester City's Champions League last-16 second leg against Real Madrid will be played at Etihad Stadium.
BBC News

City honour Liverpool - then hammer them 4-0 [Video]

City honour Liverpool - then hammer them 4-0

Manchester City applaud new champions Liverpool onto the field before thrashing them 4-0 at the Etihad stadium.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 05:26Published

Related news from verified sources

Man City vs Newcastle LIVE commentary: Exclusive talkSPORT coverage from the Etihad

 Manchester City take on Newcastle tonight and the Premier League clash is exclusively live on talkSPORT. City suffered a shock loss to Southampton last time out...
talkSPORT Also reported by •IndependentTeam TalkNews24BBC Sport

Pep Guardiola delighted with display as Man City bounce back to thrash Newcastle

 Pep Guardiola was delighted with the response of his Manchester City players after bouncing back with a 5-0 hammering of Newcastle.
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •BBC SportTeam TalktalkSPORTBBC NewsDaily Star

Bruce admits Newcastle were ‘nowhere near’ the level of Man City

 Steve Bruce admitted that Newcastle's loss at Manchester City was "painful" and that his team must do better. The post Bruce admits Newcastle were ‘nowhere...
Team Talk


