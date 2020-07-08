Democrats demand end to Donald Trump’s abhorrent trans military ban once and for all in wake of historic Supreme Court ruling

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Justice Ginsburg in hospital for possible infection



U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was admitted to a hospital on Tuesday for treatment of a possible infection, a court spokeswoman said. Gavino Garay reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:58 Published 12 hours ago Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hospitalized



CNN reports Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been admitted to the hospital and treated for a possible infection. A court spokeswoman says Justice Ginsburg was admitted to The Johns Hopkins.. Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:36 Published 13 hours ago How recent Supreme Court ruling will affect Oklahomans



How recent Supreme Court ruling will affect Oklahomans Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2 Duration: 02:58 Published 5 days ago

Tweets about this