Sharon Osbourne tells ’embarrassing’ Kanye West to give government loan back Thursday, 9 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Sharon Osbourne has called Kanye West “embarrassing” after the billionaire rapper’s fashion brand received a loan from the US government designed to avoid mass layoffs amid the pandemic. 👓 View full article

