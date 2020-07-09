Global  

'Dydw i heb gael fy arogl yn ôl ers cael Covid-19'

BBC News Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
Mam i dri o Sir Gâr yn dal methu arogli na blasu dri mis ar ôl cael prawf positif am coronafeirws.
