Wigan Athletic: English football has been disrespected, says EFL chairman Rick Parry

BBC Local News Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Manchester -- Wigan's plight shows English football has been "disrespected", says EFL chairman Rick Parry in a Q&A with BBC sports editor Dan Roan.
Video credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: 'The absolute priority is to save the club'

'The absolute priority is to save the club' 01:06

 EFL Chairman Rick Parry says all parties will work closely together to try and save Wigan after the Championship club went into administration.

'The whole structure of the industry is unstable' [Video]

'The whole structure of the industry is unstable'

EFL Chairman Rick Parry has defended the organisation's owners and directors test after Wigan were put into administration, saying the real issue is that Championship spending is unsustainable.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:34Published
'Wigan administration heart-wrenching' [Video]

'Wigan administration heart-wrenching'

Former Wigan Athletic chairman David Sharpe tells Sky Sports News that the timing of the club’s administration is both ‘utterly bizarre and heart-wrenching’

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:00Published
Parry: We couldn't please everybody [Video]

Parry: We couldn't please everybody

EFL chairman Rick Parry says they would have preferred to finish the League One and Two seasons on the pitch, but had reached a point where clarity was needed.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:44Published

'English football disrespected' - EFL chairman Parry on Wigan crisis

 Wigan's plight shows English football has been "disrespected", says EFL chairman Rick Parry in a Q&A with BBC sports editor Dan Roan.
BBC News

Wigan Athletic: a victim of Premier League greed

 Away from the greed and vanity of the absurdly hyped Premier League lies the EFL. It’s in the news because Championship club Wigan Athletic have gone into...
Anorak

English football treat with disrespect – EFL chairman Rick Parry on Wigan crisis

 EFL chairman Rick Parry has vowed to get to the bottom of the crisis at Wigan after claiming English football has been treated with “disrespect”.
Belfast Telegraph


