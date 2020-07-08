|
|
|
Wigan Athletic: English football has been disrespected, says EFL chairman Rick Parry
Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Manchester -- Wigan's plight shows English football has been "disrespected", says EFL chairman Rick Parry in a Q&A with BBC sports editor Dan Roan.
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
'The whole structure of the industry is unstable'
EFL Chairman Rick Parry has defended the organisation's owners and directors test after Wigan were put into administration, saying the real issue is that Championship spending is unsustainable.
Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:34Published
|
'Wigan administration heart-wrenching'
Former Wigan Athletic chairman David Sharpe tells Sky Sports News that the timing of the club’s administration is both ‘utterly bizarre and heart-wrenching’
Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:00Published
|
Parry: We couldn't please everybody
EFL chairman Rick Parry says they would have preferred to finish the League One and Two seasons on the pitch, but had reached a point where clarity was needed.
Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:44Published
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this
|