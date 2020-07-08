Goats 8-24-30-19-10 Philippines and if the @EFL allow that to happen it’s pretty much putting the integrity of English Football on the… https://t.co/SNU9jGTL87 2 days ago SJL🇪🇺 RT @Simon_Hughes__: There were no signs of trouble at Wigan. Ticking along nicely. Team in brilliant form. Off field operation sound. Then… 2 days ago WIGAN ATHLETIC RT @SkySportsStatto: 📊 Wigan 8-0 Hull 💪 Wigan’s record league win 📉 Hull’s joint record league defeat 📌 Biggest league home win in second t… 2 days ago Elliott Quickly check the table, proceed to see Wigan Athletic continue to be the best club in English football right now 2 days ago betoracle.com #WiganAthletic are in good form but #HullCity need to win to avoid relegation. Who do we bet on? #WIGHUL… https://t.co/XnMXUatTVI 2 days ago Peter Reece Significant article in the South China Morning Post this morning. Significant because it appears to be the first ti… https://t.co/2C7j9vHrZW 3 days ago jdl_originals @JJWatt Hi JJ, long shot but wondering if you'd be interested in buying/signing/allowing me to auction this picture… https://t.co/Os0z6tb8M4 4 days ago Rahul Chaturvedi Wigan Athletic: English football has been disrespected, says EFL chairman Rick Parry https://t.co/v27p1VcNxF https://t.co/UxjX8eeRVL 5 days ago