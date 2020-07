Billy MacKenzie RT @alastairdick: When is Nicola Sturgeon making her announcement about phase three? And how can you watch it? https://t.co/91jNp3Ke1B 44 minutes ago

A K D❌#StandUp4Brexit(Watching Brief) When is Nicola Sturgeon making her announcement about phase three? And how can you watch it? https://t.co/91jNp3Ke1B 2 hours ago

Scott Macnab When is Nicola Sturgeon making her announcement about phase three? And how can you watch it? https://t.co/qySzd6clrl 3 hours ago

GLOBAL BREAKING NEWS ⭕️ Coronavirus: Scotland to enter next phase of lockdown easing: Nicola Sturgeon is to confirm the move to "phase thre… https://t.co/KsYhNbfuRP 4 hours ago

Laura Maxwell RT @BBCRadioScot: Coronavirus: Scotland to enter next phase of lockdown easing https://t.co/klNj8gfnl2 5 hours ago

BBC Radio Scotland Coronavirus: Scotland to enter next phase of lockdown easing https://t.co/klNj8gfnl2 5 hours ago

Stephen A Taylor Mem AOI RT @TheScotsman: Nicola Sturgeon will confirm on Thursday if Scotland can move into the third phase of its plan for easing coronavirus lock… 5 hours ago