Rishi Sunak promised us a New Deal, instead we got a Meal Deal

Daily Record Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
Rishi Sunak promised us a New Deal, instead we got a Meal DealAnneliese Dodds MP, Labour Shadow Chancellor, responds to Rishi Sunak’s £30 billion economic statement.
shares
 
News video: Rishi Sunak reveals half-price meals scheme and stamp duty freeze

Rishi Sunak reveals half-price meals scheme and stamp duty freeze 01:39

 Chancellor Rishi Sunak explains the Government's reduction of VAT from 20% to 5% for the hopsitality industry, along with the new Eat Out to Help Out scheme.

Rishi Sunak: Shopping at markets 'absolutely safe' [Video]

Rishi Sunak: Shopping at markets 'absolutely safe'

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said on Monday it's "absolutely safe" to shop at markets as the country loosens some of the lockdown measures. Speaking at London's Pimlico market, Mr Sunak said public life..

New self-employment grant and furlough details: What does it all mean? [Video]

New self-employment grant and furlough details: What does it all mean?

PA Media takes a closer look at the details of Chancellor Rishi Sunak's latest announcement relating to the furlough scheme.

Covid-19: UK death toll passes 40,000 [Video]

Covid-19: UK death toll passes 40,000

The Government’s furlough scheme will be extended to the end of October but with changes from the end of July to share the burden of paying salaries with employers, Chancellor Rishi Sunak told MPs...

Meal deal or the right recipe? What the papers made of Rishi Sunak’s speech

 Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s £30 billion jobs support package has solicited a mixed response from the nation’s newspapers.
Belfast Telegraph

Chancellor under fire from Labour over ‘meal deal’ offering for Britain

 Chancellor Rishi Sunak has offered only a “meal deal” rather than a new deal for Britain, Labour has claimed.
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •Daily Record

The papers: 'Meal deal chancellor' and £30bn rescue plan

 Rishi Sunak's coronavirus recovery plan is greeted with praise and concern on the front pages.
BBC News


