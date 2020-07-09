Global  
 

Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro refused to wear a face mask because he thought they were ‘too gay’. Now he’s got coronavirus

PinkNews Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
Brazil’s homophobic president Jair Bolsonaro reportedly refused to wear a face mask because he thought they were ‘too gay’ – before he tested positive for coronavirus. The far-right leader tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, after months of minimising the impact of the virus and downplaying its...
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro tests positive for Covid-19

Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro tests positive for Covid-19 00:38

 Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro says he has tested positive for Covid-19 after months of downplaying the severity of coronavirus.

