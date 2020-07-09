Global  

Former Glee star Naya Rivera is missing and feared dead after her son was found alone on a boat in Lake Piru

PinkNews Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
Glee star Naya Rivera, known for playing the sultry, sassy cheerleader-turned-singer Santana Lopez, was reported missing Wednesday night (July 26) and, authorities said, feared dead. Rivera, 33, who starred across all six seasons of the Fox network series, rented a boat in Lake Piru, California, with her four-year-old son...
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Former Glee star missing at California lake

Former Glee star missing at California lake 00:37

 Former Glee actress Naya Rivera has gone missing at a lake in Southern California, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department said.A search operation was launched after her four-year-old son was reportedly found alone on a rented boat at Lake Piru.

