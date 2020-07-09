Former Glee star Naya Rivera is missing and feared dead after her son was found alone on a boat in Lake Piru
Thursday, 9 July 2020 () Glee star Naya Rivera, known for playing the sultry, sassy cheerleader-turned-singer Santana Lopez, was reported missing Wednesday night (July 26) and, authorities said, feared dead. Rivera, 33, who starred across all six seasons of the Fox network series, rented a boat in Lake Piru, California, with her four-year-old son...
