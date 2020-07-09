Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
World
Americas
U.S.
Europe
• U.K. •
Asia-Pacific
India
Australia
Africa
Middle East
One News Page
>
UK News
>
Former police chief: 'Raoul Moat isn’t a hero'
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Former police chief: 'Raoul Moat isn’t a hero'
Thursday, 9 July 2020 (
11 hours ago
)
Officer who led manhunt for Moat speaks about the operation 10 years on.
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Raoul Moat: 'It concerns me people see him as a hero'
Former Northumbria police chief speaks to 5 Live, 10 years after she led the manhunt for the gunman.
BBC News
19 hours ago
Tweets about this
In the News 💡
Donald Trump
Coronavirus disease 2019
New York City
Supreme Court of the United States
Premier League
Manchester City F.C.
White House
United Nations
Hong Kong
Naya Rivera
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Seoul Mayor
Trump Tower
Manhattan
Buy American
Jobless Claims
WORTH WATCHING
U.S. Supreme Court rules some Trump financial records can be revealed
Staten Island tattoo studio reopens after lockdown
Klopp refusing to think about Premier League points record
Trending: Kanye West confirms 2020 presidential bid and wants to run White House like Wakanda, Tiffany Haddish shaves head live