Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Former police chief: 'Raoul Moat isn’t a hero'

BBC News Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
Officer who led manhunt for Moat speaks about the operation 10 years on.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Raoul Moat: 'It concerns me people see him as a hero'

 Former Northumbria police chief speaks to 5 Live, 10 years after she led the manhunt for the gunman.
BBC News


Tweets about this