Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Manuel Pellegrini to take over as Real Betis manager next season

Belfast Telegraph Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
Manuel Pellegrini is to take over as manager of Real Betis next season, the Spanish club have announced.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Sevilla beat Betis 2-0 in La Liga return [Video]

Sevilla beat Betis 2-0 in La Liga return

Lucas Ocampos scores and assists as Sevilla see off city rivals Real Betis 2-0 at home in the first La Liga game since the season was halted in March by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 00:45Published
La Liga season to restart on June 11 with Sevilla-Real Betis [Video]

La Liga season to restart on June 11 with Sevilla-Real Betis

Spanish soccer's top-flight will resume after a three-month pause due to the coronavirus pandemic on June 11 with the local derby between Sevilla and Real Betis.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 04:39Published

Related news from verified sources

Pellegrini returns to Spain to coach Real Betis next season

 MADRID (AP) — Manuel Pellegrini agreed to coach Real Betis from next season on a two-year contract, the Spanish club said on Thursday. The 66-year-old Chilean...
Seattle Times

Pellegrini returns to Spain to coach Real Betis next season

Pellegrini returns to Spain to coach Real Betis next season Real Betis says Manuel Pellegrini has agreed to coach the Spanish club from next season on a two-year contract
FOX Sports

Manuel Pellegrini confirmed as new Real Betis manager

 Former Real Madrid, Man City and West Ham coach will succeed Rubi
Independent


Tweets about this