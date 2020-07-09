New law inspired by gay man’s ordeal will make fake, racist 911 calls a criminal offence. It’s called the CAREN Act
Thursday, 9 July 2020 () Californian lawmakers are aiming to introduce the CAREN Act which would impose criminal charges on people who file false, racially-charged police reports. The ordinance, which tactically stands for Caution Against Racially Exploitative Non-Emergencies, was sparked by a recent incident in San Fransisco in which a white...
A new law could be coming to San Francisco and if enacted it could put a stop to all Karens and their behavior. The Caution Against Racially Exploitative Non-Emergencies (CAREN) Act would make it illegal to call 911 on racist or false accusations. Cue the backlash from these women if passed.
Giving evidence to the Petitions Committee as part of its Parliamentary inquiry into online abuse, Katie Price spoke of the abuse directed online at her disabled son Harvey. The TV star wants a new UK..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:58Published