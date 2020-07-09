Global  

Search resumes for missing Glee star Naya Rivera

Belfast Telegraph Thursday, 9 July 2020
The search has resumed for missing Glee star Naya Rivera after she went missing during a boating trip with her four-year-old son.
Video credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: 'Glee' Actress Naya Rivera Is Missing In A Lake

'Glee' Actress Naya Rivera Is Missing In A Lake 00:31

 Former "Glee" actress Naya Rivera has gone missing from a lake in Southern California, authorities said. CNN reports that Rivera vanished from Lake Piru in Ventura County on Wednesday evening. The Ventura County Sheriff's Office confirmed her identity, and said it's looking for a possible drowning...

