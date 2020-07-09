Search resumes for missing Glee star Naya Rivera
1 hour ago) The search has resumed for missing Glee star Naya Rivera after she went missing during a boating trip with her four-year-old son.
Former "Glee" actress Naya Rivera has gone missing from a lake in Southern California, authorities said. CNN reports that Rivera vanished from Lake Piru in Ventura County on Wednesday evening. The Ventura County Sheriff's Office confirmed her identity, and said it's looking for a possible drowning...
