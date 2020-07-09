Global  

Mohiussunnath Chowdhury: Buckingham Palace sword attacker jailed for life for new terror plot after being released from prison

Independent Thursday, 9 July 2020
A jihadi who was acquitted of launching a terror attack at Buckingham Palace has been jailed for mounting new plots after being released from prison.
