Mohiussunnath Chowdhury: Buckingham Palace sword attacker jailed for life for new terror plot after being released from prison
Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
A jihadi who was acquitted of launching a terror attack at Buckingham Palace has been jailed for mounting new plots after being released from prison.
