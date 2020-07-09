Global  
 

Republican uses city hall meeting to attack gay people for being ‘against the bible’ and ask ‘what about the white people?’

PinkNews Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
An Indiana official weathered criticism Tuesday (July 7) after saying that being LGBT+ is “against the bible” before asking the Black Lives Matter movement: “How ’bout the white people?” Republican La Porte city councillor Roger Galloway made his barbed remarks during a City Hall meeting, in...
