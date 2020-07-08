Global  

Government reveals when swimming pools and gyms can re-open

Tamworth Herald Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
Government reveals when swimming pools and gyms can re-openAmateur cricket can also resume, along with outdoor theatre and music.
