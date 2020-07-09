Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Boris Johnson nominates Chris Grayling to chair key security committee overseeing Russia report

Independent Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
Former cabinet minister Chris Grayling looks set to become chair of Westminster's influential Intelligence and Security Committee, after Boris Johnson included his name on the list of nominees.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

Dominic Cummings must face parliament questioning if he plays role in UK defence policy, senior MP says

 Boris Johnson's chief aide planning tour of most secret armed forces bases
Independent

Boris Johnson orders quarter of a million pounds 'compensation' to top civil servant after mysterious resignation

 Sir Mark Sedwill is stepping down from his role amid rumours that he has been forced out by Dominic Cummings
Independent

Trade Secretary says Boris Johnson's Brexit border plans vulnerable to smugglers and WTO challenge

 Leaked letter shows Liz Truss has concerns with government's approach
Independent

Chris Grayling Chris Grayling British Conservative politician


Intelligence and Security Committee of Parliament Intelligence and Security Committee of Parliament UK Parliament committee overseeing intelligence matters


Related videos from verified sources

Hong Kong: What is happening in the Asian economic hub? [Video]

Hong Kong: What is happening in the Asian economic hub?

Boris Johnson has accused China of breaching a key treaty with Britain by imposing a heavily criticised national security law on Hong Kong.But what is the background to the legislation, why is the UK..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:37Published
Hundreds Arrested in Hong Kong as China Imposes New National Security Law [Video]

Hundreds Arrested in Hong Kong as China Imposes New National Security Law

Hundreds Arrested in Hong Kong as China Imposes New National Security Law The new law, which gives Beijing the power to crack down on separatism, collusion and various other political crimes, was..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:00Published
PMQs: Boris Johnson announces new route for Hong Kong citizens to enter the UK [Video]

PMQs: Boris Johnson announces new route for Hong Kong citizens to enter the UK

Boris Johnson told MPs that he would introduce a new route for Hong Kongers with British National (Overseas) status to enter the UK following the introduction of Beijing’s new security law.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published

Related news from verified sources

Boris Johnson nominates Chris Grayling to chair key security committee overseeing Russia report

 Former cabinet minister Chris Grayling looks set to become chair of Westminster's influential Intelligence and Security Committee, after Boris Johnson included...
Independent Also reported by •Bristol PostBBC News

Dr Hilary's ominous warning as gyms get set to reopen 'within days'

Dr Hilary's ominous warning as gyms get set to reopen 'within days' Prime Minister Boris Johnson could re-open gyms by the middle part of this month after complexes were closed for nearly four months
Tamworth Herald Also reported by •Cambridge NewsIndiaTimes

Boris Johnson news – live: Brexit plans could face international legal challenge, letter reveals, as Sunak admits UK entering 'very significant recession'

 Follow all the latest developments
Independent


Tweets about this