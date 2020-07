Stage and screen entertainer Johnny Beattie dies aged 93 Thursday, 9 July 2020 ( 22 minutes ago )

The actor spent 60 years in showbusiness, and was considered a giant of Scotland's comedy scene. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Tom Quinn Stage and screen entertainer Johnny Beattie dies aged 93 https://t.co/muXe4PZb8e 3 minutes ago Chris Dunlop (aka Lucha Playboy) Stage and screen entertainer Johnny Beattie dies aged 93 https://t.co/ppyFh5W7uf 4 minutes ago GlasgowCity.com Stage and screen entertainer Johnny Beattie dies aged 93 - BBC News Glasgow & West https://t.co/0lT9u0Rnty 4 minutes ago