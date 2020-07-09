Government announces when gyms and swimming pools can reopen

Murphy Expected Make Pools Announcement



New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is expected to make an announcement about the reopening of municipal and private swimming pools during his daily briefing. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:25 Published on June 8, 2020

Gyms and Pools reopen



More facilities are opening, and gyms and pools were the firsts. 13 Action News Reporter Astrid Mendez reports. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 02:16 Published on June 5, 2020