Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden feels ‘let down’ by BBC over TV licence decision

Belfast Telegraph Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden has said he feels “let down” by the BBC over its decision to end the free TV licence for over-75s.
Video credit: ODN - Published
News video: Dowden: Gyms can reopen and outdoor performances allowed

Dowden: Gyms can reopen and outdoor performances allowed 01:57

 Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden announces further relaxation of coronavirus restrictions by allowing outdoor music and theatre performances happening, reopening gyms, swimming pools, tattoo parlours and beauty salons. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow...

Huawei: 5G decision to be made 'within weeks', says culture secretary

 'I will be discussing that with the prime minister and if there's any change of policy arising from it I will make an announcement,' says Oliver Dowden
Independent


